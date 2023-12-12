Azernews.Az

Tuesday December 12 2023

Growth in imports of food products is recorded-MP

12 December 2023 13:55 (UTC+04:00)
Growth in imports of food products is recorded-MP
Abbas Ganbay
Abbas Ganbay
Read more

The decline in energy prices compared to the previous year has reduced the value of exports. However, the trend of import growth continued.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more