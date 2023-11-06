New market chain to start operation in Azerbaijan

6 November 2023 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A new brand of market chains will start operation in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Avrora Group company, which is known as a manufacturer and distribution company in the Azerbaijani market, plans to enter the retail marketing sector with the newly created Tamstore market chain.

According to the received information, the market chain will soon start operating in different parts of Baku.

It is planned to open 20 stores of the Tamstore market chain in Super, City, and Mini formats by the end of the year.

The supermarket chain also aims to be the first in the market in competition with other supermarkets.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz