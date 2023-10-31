Azerbaijan accedes to Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs

31 October 2023 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan Colonel General Ali Nagiyev and the organisation's Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric met at the Council of Europe headquarters in Strasbourg on October 30. The party signed the Council of Europe Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs. This was reported in the press service of the State Security Service, Azernews reports.

The Secretary-General assessed Azerbaijan's accession to this convention as a very important event and expressed confidence that cooperation will continue successfully in the future, affecting bilateral relations formed over many years.

Colonel General Ali Nagiyev informed us about the current security situation in the region and underlined that our country is always interested in establishing sustainable peace in the region. General spoke in detail about the works carried out by our state, Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure prosperity and reliable stability in the region, the importance of normalizing relations with Armenia, and signing a peace treaty as soon as possible.

Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric noted that the Council of Europe always attaches great importance to the maintenance of peace in the South Caucasus and that the organization can provide the necessary support to this process.

Speaking about ethnic cleansing and mine terrorism carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijani citizens, Head of the Service Ali Nagiyev expressed the opinion of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe that people living in the countries covered by the organization have the right to fully enjoy all rights and freedoms stipulated by the European Convention on Human Rights.

Head said he hopes that the provisions of the international legal document will be applied in the issue of protection of the rights of Azerbaijani citizens living as refugees and forced migrants

The meeting also saw a broad exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

"The Government of Azerbaijan fully guarantees the peaceful residence of citizens of Armenian origin living in the Garabagh territory of Azerbaijan".

