Azerbaijan takes part in meeting of Council of European Energy Regulators

Deputy Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy, Aygün Zeynalova, and Head of the Hydrogen and Green Technologies Department of the State Agency, Rena Humbatova participated in the meeting of the Joint Management Committee held under the program "Promotion of Clean Energy Transition in Eastern Partnership Countries", organized by the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) and supported by the "EU4Energy" program in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, Azernews reports.

According to the report, Zeynalova gave information about the current state of cooperation and implemented projects in the field of renewable energy in Azerbaijan, "Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the field of development and transfer of green energy between the governments of Azerbaijan", Georgia, Romania, and Hungary" and the current state of cooperation. Minister spoke about the export potential of "green energy".

The Minister of Energy also emphasized the importance of the approval of the "Rules for the implementation of the mechanism of active consumer support" in terms of the promotion of green energy sources in Azerbaijan and informed about the issuance of a certificate for the source of electricity produced from renewable energy sources. sources and the creation of an information system.

Azerbaijan's renewable energy sources are hydropower, wind, solar, and biomass power plants. Azerbaijan has 12 big and 7 small hydroelectric plants. It also has 6 wind, 10 solar, and 6 biomass power plants constructed from 2018 to 2020, which are expected to have an installed capacity of 420 megawatts (MW).

