SSC reveals GDP of Azerbaijan

12 October 2023 12:40 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The GDP of Azerbaijan in January-September 2023 increased by 0.8 percent amounting to AZN90.1bn ($52.9bn), Azernews reports,

