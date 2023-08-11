Azernews.Az

Friday August 11 2023

SSC reveals GDP in Azerbaijan

11 August 2023 14:55 (UTC+04:00)
SSC reveals GDP in Azerbaijan

The GDP of Azerbaijan in January-July 2023 increased by 0.7 percent amounting to AZN70.3bn ($41,35bn), Azernews reports, citing State Statistical Committee (SSC).

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more