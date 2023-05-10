10 May 2023 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s economy has increased by 3 times in the past 20 years, saidAzerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation from Shusha on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

“As for economic development, there is no second country in the world that has developed as fast as Azerbaijan in the past 20 years. Our economy has increased more than 3 times,” the President said.

President Ilham Aliyev also mentioned that Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange reserves have reached $65bn which exceeds the Azerbaijani foreign debt about 10 times.

“We do not depend on anyone, we do not interfere in anyone's business. But we do not and will not allow anyone to meddle in our affairs, be it political issues, or Azerbaijan-Armenia issues, or Karabakh, which is an integral part of Azerbaijan,” the President emphasized.

---

