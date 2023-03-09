Azerbaijan attracts over $36bn investment in decade - Deputy Economy Minister

9 March 2023 13:07 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A total of AZN62.3bn ($36.65bn) were invested in Azerbaijan in 2011-2021, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov.

According to Sahib Mammadov the attraction of large-scale investments to Azerbaijan is the result of the favorable business environment created in Azerbaijan.

"No one invests in a country without a favorable business environment. The favorable business environment created by the head of state for entrepreneurs in our country attracts the interest of investors," the deputy minister said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz