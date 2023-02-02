Azerbaijan prioritizes improving living conditions in rural areas

2 February 2023 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

The government of Azerbaijan has prioritized improving living conditions in rural areas and is determined to cooperate with the UN to this effect, Azernews reports, referring to the resident coordinator of the UN in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreyeva, who was speaking at the National Forum on Agrarian Advisory Services.

She said that, in recent years, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan has shown great success in the agricultural sector.

Vladanka Andreyeva also stressed that women play a major role in this field, adding that ensuring working conditions for women is a decisive issue in the inclusive development of the agricultural sector.

"In 2021, we signed an agreement with Azerbaijan on cooperation in the agricultural sector until 2025. Within the framework of this agreement, cooperation is expected in the field of inclusive growth, environmental protection, and support of equal rights in business activities," Adreyeva added.

