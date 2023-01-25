Azernews.Az

Wednesday January 25 2023

Azerbaijani companies participating in Int'l Green Week exhibition in Berlin

25 January 2023 17:44 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani companies participating in Int'l Green Week exhibition in Berlin
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Products of 15 Azerbaijani companies have been showcased in International Green Week in Germany, Azernews reports, referring to the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more