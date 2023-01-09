Azernews.Az

Monday January 9 2023

Azerbaijan increases readymade garment import from Turkiye

9 January 2023 14:11 (UTC+04:00)
Garment exports from Turkiye to Azerbaijan at the end of 2022 amounted to over $71 million, which is 39.2 percent more than in 2021, Azernews reports, referring to the TIM (the Turkish Exporters Assembly).

