Azerbaijan increases readymade garment import from Turkiye
Garment exports from Turkiye to Azerbaijan at the end of 2022 amounted to over $71 million, which is 39.2 percent more than in 2021, Azernews reports, referring to the TIM (the Turkish Exporters Assembly).
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%