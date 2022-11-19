Azernews.Az

Saturday November 19 2022

Minister: Azerbaijan's GDP up by 5.2 pct in Jan-Oct [PHOTO]

19 November 2022 15:49 (UTC+04:00)
Minister: Azerbaijan's GDP up by 5.2 pct in Jan-Oct [PHOTO]

Azerbaijan's GDP increased by 5.2 percent and totaled AZN111bn ($65.3bn) in January-October 2022, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more