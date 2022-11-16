Azerbaijani Central Bank, WB discuss co-op prospects
Azerbaijan's Central Bank (CBA) and the World Bank (WB) have discussed the current status and prospects of cooperation between the two institutions, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%