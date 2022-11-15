Azernews.Az

Tuesday November 15 2022

Azerbaijan's foreign trade hits $41.2bn in 3Q2022

15 November 2022 15:17 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's foreign trade hits $41.2bn in 3Q2022

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $41.2 billion in January-September 2022, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more