Solar-powered Azercell base stations in Karabakh!

14 October 2022 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

The leading mobile operator is expanding its network all over the country, while introducing green technology

Pursuing its strategic goal of "Easing connectivity, empowering lives!" Azercell continues the countrywide expansion and modernization of its network. In the subsequent stage of this large-scale project, the leading mobile operator goes green deploying eco-friendly technology.

Azercell, which uses renewable energy to modify its base stations in the liberated territories, has introduced the first solar-powered LTE base stations in Karabakh. Thus, the stations in Qubadli and Jabrayil, which earlier relied on a diesel generator, were fitted with solar panels to charge the batteries. Now, the base stations work 60% of their operating time on solar energy. It ensures a "greener" operation with fewer emissions and less energy consumption.

Overall, Azercell plans to deploy 35 solar-powered base stations in Karabakh by the end of 2023. It is worth mentioning that Azercell has already installed similar "green" stations in Gobustan and Tovuz.

Since August this year, Azercell has set up 21 new base stations in Baku and Absheron and upgraded 490 base stations in Gubadli, Hadrut settlement, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Tartar, Beylagan, Aghjabadi, Lerik, Gusar, Guba, Fuzuli, Astara, Sheki, Yardimli, Qax, Goychay and Lankaran.

Within the project's scope, the leading mobile operator will deploy more than 300 new and upgrade about 1600 existing base stations throughout Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz