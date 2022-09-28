Azerbaijan determines excise tax rate for e-cigarettes

28 September 2022 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The excise rate for products containing tobacco or reconstituted tobacco intended for electronic cigarettes has been determined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers has made relevant changes to the "Excise duties for imported excise goods into the Republic of Azerbaijan".

An excise tax rate of 14 manat ($8.2) has been set for 1,000 units of the product.

The corresponding decision will enter into force 30 days after its publication.

