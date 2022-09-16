Serbia agrees with Azerbaijan on electricity purchase – deputy PM

16 September 2022 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

Serbia’s state-owned power utility company EPS agreed with Azerbaijan over the purchase of 2,600 MWh of electricity, said Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia and Minister of Mining and Energy, Zorana Mihajlovic, Trend reports.

Mihajlovic told Reuters that Belgrade is now in talks with Türkiye over the transmission of that electricity.

She noted that Serbia is also discussing additional electricity imports from Hungary.

The electricity production in Azerbaijan increased by 2.6 percent from January through August 2022. Around 19115.7 billion kWh of electricity was produced in the reporting period. The share of exports accounted for 14.06 billion kWh, imports - 94.3 million kWh of electricity.

