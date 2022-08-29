Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan eye potential for cementing partnership relations

29 August 2022 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed the potential for strengthening the partnership between the two countries, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Samad Bashirli and Uzbekistan’s State Company Uzavtosanoat Board Chairman Shavkat Umurzakov and General Motors International Vice President Johnny Saldanha.

During the meeting, Samad Bashirli briefed on the development of the Azerbaijani-Uzbek partnership, trade and economic relations. He noted that the trade turnover between the two countries is growing, and the cooperation in mutual investments is expanding.

The deputy minister invited Uzbek companies to actively participate in business projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands.

In his turn, Shavkat Umurzakov emphasized the importance attached to the development of cooperation with Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan and shared his views on the directions of partnership development.

The parties discussed the development of cooperation in mechanical engineering, including the expansion of joint exports to markers in other countries.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were established on October 2, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan was established in August 1996, while the embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan was opened in July 1998.

The friendly relations between the two countries are based on common values ​​and historical ties, as well as a number of joint statements and agreements signed during bilateral visits and meetings.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz