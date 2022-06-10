Azerbaijan starts grain harvesting

10 June 2022 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Grain harvesting has started in Azerbaijan, Public Relations and Information Support Department of Azerbaijan Agriculture Ministry told Trend.

This year, grain sowing was carried out on 1.01 million hectares (606,338 hectares - for wheat, 413,596 hectares - for barley), ministry said.

The ministry noted that barley is being harvested in 38 regions of Azerbaijan. Wheat harvesting will begin in these areas in the second decade of June.

