Holding TEKNOFEST in Baku is another manifestation of Turkish-Azerbaijani cooperation - minister

Holding TEKNOFEST in Baku is another manifestation of Turkish-Azerbaijani cooperation, the Minister of Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev told reporters, Trend reports.

Minister noted that educational institutions were widely represented at TEKNOFEST.

"Teams from about 300 educational institutions and universities take part in the festival. Among the winners were teams from general education, vocational and higher education institutions. The TEKNOFEST festival is another manifestation of Turkish-Azerbaijani cooperation and brotherhood. At the same time, I think that this festival will support the development in the field of education," he said.

TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival is being held in Azerbaijan from May 26 through May 29.

TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

