Estonian companies keen on implementing projects in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

26 May 2022 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Estonian companies are interested in participating in projects being realized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports.

The remarks were made by visiting Estonian Parliament Speaker Yuri Ratas at a meeting with Azerbaijan's Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov.

Emphasizing that Estonia is interested in expanding the partnership with Azerbaijan, Ratas shared his views on the development of cooperation and opportunities for joint initiatives.

For his turn, Sahib Mammadov mentioned the role of mutual visits and meetings for the development of cooperation, noting the work being done to improve the contractual and legal framework for expanding relations.

He stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of trade and economic relations with Estonia. He added that over 30 Estonian companies operate in Azerbaijan in various sectors of the economy.

Speaking about the favorable business and investment climate available in Azerbaijan, the deputy minister invited Estonian entrepreneurs to active cooperation. The two men also discussed promoting new business initiatives, investments, and the expansion of ties between the business communities.

On the same day, Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Foundation organized a meeting between Estonian businessmen and representatives of Azerbaijani companies working in agriculture, railroads, logistics, digital solutions, and packaging, holding discussions on expanding cooperation and establishing new business contacts.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev, and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met Yuri Ratas.

Azerbaijan and Estonia cooperate in different sectors of the economy and 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $6.1 million in 2021.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz