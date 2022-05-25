Azerbaijan’s Insurers Association talks establishment of Turkic World Insurance Union

25 May 2022 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Turkic World Insurance Union has been established following the agreement signed at the meeting of International Insurance Conference in Turkey's Istanbul on May 24, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan Insurers Association.

Insurers Associations of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan are members of the Turkic World Insurance Union.

The primary goal is joining forces for strengthening insurance sectors of Turkic-speaking countries, ensuring the exchange of personnel, experience and information between insurance markets of member states, establishment of a unified insurance pool, as well as the formation of reinsurance areas.

The idea of ​​setting up the Turkish World Insurance Union stemmed from the joint initiative between the Azerbaijan Insurers Association and the Insurance Association of Turkey.

