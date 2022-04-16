Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Georgia's Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Levan Davitashvili have discussed the expansion of trade relations between the two countries.

"During the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Levan Davitashvili, we exchanged views on expansion of trade relations between the two countries, promotion of investment cooperation, excise taxes equalization on goods produced in Georgia and Azerbaijan, and implementation of joint projects," the minister wrote on his official Twitter page.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are collaborating in a variety of economic fields. Azerbaijan and Georgia signed a number of cooperation agreements in 2021 as part of a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

Simultaneously, as part of the trilateral business forum held in Baku in December 2021, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey signed five memorandums and agreements on cooperation.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $763.6 million, with exports accounting for $661 million and imports accounting for $102.6 million.

