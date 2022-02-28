The leading mobile operator will provide free calls from Azerbaijan to Ukraine until March 2.

Due to the military situation in Ukraine “Azercell Telecom” LLC will provide free phone calls from Azerbaijan to Ukraine for all Azercell subscribers from February 27 to March 2, 2022, in order to ensure uninterrupted communication with Azerbaijani citizens currently in Ukraine, as well as with relatives of our citizens living in this country.

To prevent the risk of possible overload on mobile lines in the direction of Ukraine and the abuse of free connection, the mobile operator asks its subscribers to keep the call duration up to 3 minutes per call.

It should be mentioned that earlier Azercell has uploaded AZN 50 to the balance of all its subscribers in Ukraine.

Azercell is always at the service of its subscribers: Azercell's Call Center (general contact number *1111, for Prepaid line (Sim-Sim) subscribers (012) 490 49 49, for Postpaid line subscribers (012) 490 52 52) and the Online Support service are available 24 hours a day. Subscribers can also contact via Azercell's "Kabinetim" application: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/digital-solutions/kabinetim.html

---

