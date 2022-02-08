By Trend

The construction of a strategic bridge over the Astarachay River on the border between Iran and Azerbaijan was one of the important achievements of the visit to Azerbaijan, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi shared on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

According to Ghasemi, this bridge will connect Iran to the Caucasus, Russia and North Europe.

The minister also added that the bridge will make a big difference in Iran's transport diplomacy and no road will be closed for Iran.

On January 25, 2022, the foundation of a new bridge over the Astarachay River on the border of Azerbaijan-Iran was laid. The construction of the 89-meter-long and 30-meter-wide bridge is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

---

