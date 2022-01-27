By Ayya Lmahamad

the first block train of 50 containers has arrived at the port of Alat after departing from Uzbekistan's Assaka Logistics Center, ADY Container has reported.

The 40-foot containers loaded with car parts were delivered via the Khojidavlat border station to Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi port and then via the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan's Alat port.

The cargo being transported is intended for use by a specific car factory in Azerbaijan.

At the same time, the regular operation of block trains on this route is planned.

The new port of Alat is located 70 kilometers from Baku, at the crossroads of TRACECA and the North-South corridor, and is part of the transport hub that connects the west (Turkey and the EU), south (Iran and India), and north (Russia).

There are three international rail routes into Azerbaijan, all of which converge at Alat: to the northwest, passing through Baku to Russia; to the west, passing through Georgia to the Black Sea and Turkey shores; and to the south, passing through Georgia to the border area with Iran.

Furthermore, on March 17, 2016, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree establishing a special economic zone similar to a free trade zone in the Alat settlement, which includes the new port's territory.

ADY Container LLC is a fully-fledged subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC with the mission of providing high-quality, dependable freight transportation in the country.

ADY Container LLC, which operates exclusively within Azerbaijan, provides a wide range of services, from multimodal transport to custom brokerage and storage facilities, all of which can be conveniently managed through our online customer portal.

