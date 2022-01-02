By Trend

Georgia’s exports to Azerbaijan from January through November 2021 totaled $488.3 million, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

According to Geostat, the current figure increased by 22.2 percent, compared to the same period of 2020 ($399.6 million).

TOP-5 exported commodities from Georgia to Azerbaijan (Jan. through Nov. 2021):

Transport-related equipment – $248.3 million;

Industrial supplies – $85.4 million;

Food and beverages – $59.6 million;

Consumer goods – $57.5 million;

Capital goods – $31 million.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranks 3 among Georgia’s main export partners from January through November 2021, the report said.

Meanwhile, Georgian exports over the reporting period of 2021 amounted to $3.8 billion – an increase of 26.7 percent, compared to $3.01 billion in the same period of 2020.

---

