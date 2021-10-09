By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Sept. 27 1,7 Oct. 4 1,7 Sept. 28 1,7 Oct. 5 1,7 Sept. 29 1,7 Oct. 6 1,7 Sept. 30 1,7 Oct. 7 1,7 Oct. 1 1,7 Oct. 8 1,7 Average weekly 1,7 Average weekly 1,7 The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0071 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate was 1,9681. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency fell by 0.0135 (0.68 percent). Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Sept. 27 1,9932 Oct. 4 1,9711 Sept. 28 1,9881 Oct. 5 1.9716 Sept. 29 1,9863 Oct. 6 1,9694 Sept. 30 1,9724 Oct. 7 1,9646 Oct. 1 1,9682 Oct. 8 1,9640 Average weekly 1,9816 Average weekly 1,9681

The official rate of the manat against the ruble rose by 0.0004 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate remained unchanged compared to last week - 0.0234 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Sept. 27 0,0234 Oct. 4 0,0233 Sept. 28 0,0235 Oct. 5 0,0234 Sept. 29 0,0234 Oct. 6 0,0234 Sept. 30 0,0234 Oct. 7 0,0235 Oct. 1 0,0233 Oct. 8 0,0237 Average weekly 0,0234 Average weekly 0,0234

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0004 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.191. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0001 manat (0.05 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Sept. 27 0,1917 Oct. 4 0,1918 Sept. 28 0,1927 Oct. 5 0,1920 Sept. 29 0,1914 Oct. 6 0,1913 Sept. 30 0,1906 Oct. 7 0,1917 Oct. 1 0,1912 Oct. 8 0,1914 Average weekly 0,1915 Average weekly 0,1916

