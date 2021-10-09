By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Sept. 27
1,7
Oct. 4
1,7
Sept. 28
1,7
Oct. 5
1,7
Sept. 29
1,7
Oct. 6
1,7
Sept. 30
1,7
Oct. 7
1,7
Oct. 1
1,7
Oct. 8
1,7
Average weekly
1,7
Average weekly
1,7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0071 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1,9681. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency fell by 0.0135 (0.68 percent).
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Sept. 27
1,9932
Oct. 4
1,9711
Sept. 28
1,9881
Oct. 5
1.9716
Sept. 29
1,9863
Oct. 6
1,9694
Sept. 30
1,9724
Oct. 7
1,9646
Oct. 1
1,9682
Oct. 8
1,9640
Average weekly
1,9816
Average weekly
1,9681
The official rate of the manat against the ruble rose by 0.0004 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Sept. 27
0,0234
Oct. 4
0,0233
Sept. 28
0,0235
Oct. 5
0,0234
Sept. 29
0,0234
Oct. 6
0,0234
Sept. 30
0,0234
Oct. 7
0,0235
Oct. 1
0,0233
Oct. 8
0,0237
Average weekly
0,0234
Average weekly
0,0234
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0004 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.191. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0001 manat (0.05 percent).
Sept. 27
0,1917
Oct. 4
0,1918
Sept. 28
0,1927
Oct. 5
0,1920
Sept. 29
0,1914
Oct. 6
0,1913
Sept. 30
0,1906
Oct. 7
0,1917
Oct. 1
0,1912
Oct. 8
0,1914
Average weekly
0,1915
Average weekly
0,1916
