A record number of container trains - 48 units - have been shipped to Azerbaijan within the TURKUAZ project, which implements rail freight from Turkey to Azerbaijan and vice versa passing through Georgia via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, ADY Container reported on July 16.

Overall, 1.344 tons of granulated sugar has been delivered to Azerbaijan by train in 45-foot containers from Turkey’s Konya to Baku.

The TURKUAZ block train transported 222 containers in June, while the number of containers transported via the BTK line in July. This in turn will lead to an increase in the volume of goods transported via the reported line.

The volume of traffic is increasing as part of the new logistics product – the TURKUAZ project, developed by the ADY Container LLC together with its partners - Turkey’s Pasifik Eurasia Logistics and Georgia’s GR Logistics and Terminals. The first container block train of this project was delivered to Baku on April 14 and consisted of 21 units of 20-foot containers.

TURKUAZ project is aimed at increasing the volume of freight traffic on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line. Some 11,084 TEU containers have already been transported via BTK only in the first six months of 2021, which is close to overall number of containers transported in 2020 (11,748 TEU).

