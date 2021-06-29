By Vugar Khalilov

Accor Group, a global leader in travel, lifestyle and digital technologies, has announced the opening of the Ibis Baku City hotel, the first hotel of the company's most popular economy brand in Azerbaijan, local media reported on June 29.

“We are pleased to open our second hotel in the capital of Azerbaijan. This is a completely new offer for Baku in terms of service level and design. The hotel will not only become the first ibis in the country, but also the first in the region,” said Alexis Delaroff, General Director of Accor for Russia, Ukraine, Georgia and the CIS said in the company's statement.

Delaroff said that the hotel is located in the heart of the cultural and business part of the city, close to the main attractions, shopping and office centers and the magnificent city waterfront.

Ibis Baku City offers 202 modern and comfortable rooms in the Standard, Premium and Family categories, including four rooms specially equipped for guests with disabilities. The rooms are equipped with air conditioning, work desk, minibar, safe box and bathroom accessories. The rooms also have soundproofing system and blackout curtains.

Ibis Baku City has four halls with a capacity of 56 to 135 guests, equipped with the latest modern video and audio equipment.

Accor is a global leader in the augmented hospitality industry, offering a unique experience of over 5,100 hotels and residences in 110 destinations around the world.

