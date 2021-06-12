By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of electricity production in Azerbaijan increased by 27.6 percent, while electricity consumption was up by 37.8 percent over the past decade, Deputy Energy Minister Samir Valiyev has said.

Addressing the 13th meeting of the Energy Sector Coordinating Committee of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program held in videoconference format on June 10, Valiyev said that the increase in electricity production and consumption was due to the creation of new industrial areas in Azerbaijan.

He noted that as a result of investments and modernization measures in the electric power engineering system, the efficiency and quality of electricity has been significantly improved last decade and the level of losses has been reduced.

“Losses in the electricity generation and distribution have decreased from 22.4 percent to 9.4 percent, and fuel consumption for the generation of 1kWh electricity have decreased from 319 g to 264 g,” the deputy minister said.

Moreover, Valiyev emphasized that the activities implemented to ensure energy security, which is one of the most important elements of the country’s economic security, have strengthened Azerbaijan’s position as an exporter of electricity.

“As a result of the development of successful relations with the neighboring countries, in 2020, electricity exports increased from 380 million kWh to 1.1 billion kWh compared to 2010,” he stated.

The deputy minister briefed the participants on the activities implemented in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency in the country.

Likewise, Valiyev stated that the CAREC program is actively contributing to the strengthening of relations by playing the role of a catalyst for regional cooperation for twenty years. He added that Azerbaijan is committed to further strengthening regional cooperation and integration in the energy sector.

Additionally, co-chair of the working group on energy efficiency and energy balance diversification, Asaf Rzayev, Head of Energy Efficiency Section of the Ministry made a presentation on the new regional energy mechanism concept and strengthening energy efficiency awareness on the financing of "green energy” projects.

The meeting focused on new innovative methods of cooperation, the main challenges in the implementation of CAREC’s energy strategy until 2030, the development of online atlas of energy reforms, the role of women in the energy sector and the creation of a regional financial instrument for financing "green energy" projects. About 80 representatives from 11 member countries and a number of international organizations took part at the event.

Representatives from various countries and international organizations participating at the event shared their experiences on the ongoing processes in the region and the world in the field of energy cooperation, energy security, reforms, support for women's participation, renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program is chaired by Azerbaijan this year.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz