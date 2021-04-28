By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs have signed export contracts worth $1.2 million as a result of preliminary agreements reached at the Gulfood International Food Exhibition held on February 21-25 in Dubai, UAE.

The Azerbaijani company “Agro Norm” LLC signed contracts worth $500,000 and $600,000 with a Belarusian company and a supermarket chain in Ukraine, respectively, to export tomato products.

Moreover, the “Ulduz” chocolate factory exported confectionery products in the amount of $116,000 under a contract with companies from Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s export-oriented products were presented at the International Food Exhibition Gulfood 2021 for the fifth time. At the exhibition, Azerbaijani companies working in the food industry featured their products at a single national stand "Made in Azerbaijan", organized by Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

During the exhibition, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs held meetings with their counterparts from foreign countries to discuss the products' export. Azerbaijani products, distinguished by their special taste and quality, aroused great interest among exhibitors and foreign companies.

Earlier this year Azerbaijan also participated at the International building materials exhibition MosBuild 2021 and Prodexpo 2021 in Moscow, Russia, China Food and Drinks Fair and TAOWINE Hotel Show exhibition in Chengdu, China, and Global Village International Fair held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

AZPROMO’s acting head Yusif Abdullayev earlier announced that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs would participate in a number of international exhibitions in 2021. He said that increasing foreign investments and developing new concepts to expand the geography of Azerbaijan’s exports would be among AZPROMO’s priorities in 2021.

In 2020, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs signed contracts worth AZN 14.8 million ($8.7M) during exhibitions in various countries. The value of exports carried out under these contracts amounted to more than AZN 10 million ($5.8M). In addition, 33 export missions and 33 international exhibitions were held in 2020.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews' staff journalist

