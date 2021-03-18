By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani and Turkish agriculture ministries have signed a declaration of intent on the use of modern technologies and cooperation in the field of agricultural education.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov and the delegation led by Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli during the meeting held on March 17, the ministry has reported.

The declaration of intent outlines such issues as the cooperation in the application of modern technologies used in Turkey in Azerbaijan’s agriculture field, exchange of experience and training of local specialists and farmers on the basis of modern training methods available in Turkey.

A joint working group and develop an action plan will be set up to this end.

Speaking at the meeting, Karimov stressed that Turkey is Azerbaijan’s reliable partner in all spheres, including agriculture. He added that the countries cooperate closely and effectively in the fields of agricultural research, education, cotton growing, seed production, veterinary medicine, agriculture insurance and others.

Moreover, the minister underlined that mutual trade relations in the agricultural products field are developing and joint efforts are being made to increase trade turnover in this area.

In addition, Karimov emphasized Azerbaijan’s interest in using Turkey’s experience in applying modern technologies in the agricultural sector.

In turn, Pakdemirli noted that Turkey is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan both in the agricultural sector and in other sectors of the economy.

Furthermore, the parties discussed the prospects of future cooperation in the agriculture field, noting the great potential for expanding the cooperation.

Additionally, the prospects of development of the agricultural sector, opportunities for cooperation between the public and private sectors, a favourable investment climate, the implementation of joint projects, as well as Turkey's participation in the reconstruction and development of agriculture in the liberated territories were discussed during the meeting.

