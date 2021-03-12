By Trend

Preparations for spring sowing are underway on the territories of Aghdam districts liberated from Armenian occupation, Allahveren Aliyev, First Deputy Head of the Mayor’s Office of Aghdam district, told Trend.

He said that the sowing areas of several villages cleared of mines are being prepared for spring sowing.

In the near future, spring sowing will begin in the demined territories in the villages of Magsudlu, Saryjaly, Agdamkand, Ismayilbayli, and others, Aliyev said.

To date, 2,190 hectares of land in the Aghdam district have been cleared of mines and planted with grain.

