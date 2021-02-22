By Ayya Lmahamad

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Italy amounted to $743.9 million in January, thus making Italy Azerbaijan's largest trade partner, the State Customs Committee has reported.

Of the total turnover, the export of Azerbaijani products to Italy amounted to $722.5 million, while import from Italy amounted to $21.3 million. It should be noted that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.1 billion during the same month of 2020.

Italy was followed by Turkey and China in the list of Azerbaijan’s trade partners in the first month of the year.

Turkey was Azerbaijan's second largest trading partner, with a trade turnover of $261.1 million. Export from Azerbaijan to Turkey amounted to $146.8 million, while import from Turkey amounted to $114.3 million. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $224.4 million in January 2020.

China was Azerbaijan's third biggest trading partner in January, with a trade turnover of $216.2 million, where export amounted to $106.8 million and import to $109.3 million. It should be noted that trade turnover between two countries amounted to $120 million in the same month of the last year.

Likewise, during the reported month, Azerbaijan's top five trading partners were Italy, Turkey, China, Russia with a trade of $159.8 million and Ukraine with $144.6 million.

In January, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover hit $2.4 billion. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $1.6 billion or 67.3 percent, while import to $787.5 million or 32.6 percent, resulting in a surplus of $836.5 million.

It should be noted that last year, the country's main trade partners were Italy, Turkey, Russia, Greece and Croatia. Total Azerbaijan's trade turnover last year amounted to $24.4 billion.

