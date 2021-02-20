By Trend

A Protocol and Action Plan were signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey during the ninth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, Trend reports on Feb. 19 referring to Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

The minister stressed that these documents will contribute to the intensification of economic relations between the two countries and the implementation of new joint projects.

