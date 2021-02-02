By Ayya Lmahamad

The only satellite operator in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus, Azercosmos OJSC, has exported services worth $45.1 million to 33 countries in 2020, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its “Export Review” for January.

The company's revenues from the export of services accounted for 90 percent of its total revenues.

Moreover, in December 2020, the company exported services worth $3.8 to 23 countries.

The main countries to which Azercosmos exported services in 2020 were France, UK, the USA, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

It should be noted that earlier, Azercosmos successfully passed all stages of the certification program of the World Teleport Association and received the Tier 4 certificate, which signifies 99.9 percent reliability and security for teleportation services, technical infrastructure and business processes on the company.

Additionally, the company sealed cooperation agreement with various organizations such as SatADSL, Globecast, ViewMedia, Space Engineering, TheAngle, Prime African Media Systems etc. One of Turkey's leading news channels TRT World has started broadcasting via Azerspace-1 satellite. Azercosmos has signed a commercial agreement with a number of Turkish and Kyrgyz channels as well.

Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and Azersky satellites, allow receiving signals from satellites of other satellite operators and via fiber-optic network.

Established in 2010, the Azercosmos OJSC is the first and only satellite operator in the South Caucasus, which provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.

