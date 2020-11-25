By Ayya Lmahamad

The Baku seaport increased cargo transportation by 19 percent in January-September 2020, local media sources have reported.

The volume of cargo transportation via the seaport amounted to 3.5 million tons during the reported period.

Out of the total cargo volume, transit cargoes account for 87.7 percent or 3.1 million tons.

It should be noted that the volume of cargo transportation through Azerbaijan's seaports in 2019 amounted to 8.2 million tons, of which 7.5 million or 91.5 percent were international transit cargoes and 8.5 percent local cargoes.

Moreover, during the first ten months of the year, 768,426 tons of cargoes were transported by sea. In the meantime, 5.9 million tons of cargoes were transported by railway and 3 million tons of cargoes by car. Some 52,457 tons of cargoes were transported by air during the first ten months of the year.

During the reported period, some 37.5 million tons of cargoes were exported from Azerbaijan, while 6.6 million were imported.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan’s main trade partners during the reported period were Italy with $4.2 billion, Turkey with $3.5 billion and Russia with $2.1 billion.

Additionally, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs in the country carried out trade operations with partners in 178 countries. Goods were exported to 107 countries and imported from 167 countries.

