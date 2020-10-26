By Ayya Lmahamad

Spain was Azerbaijan’s largest trade partner among Spanish-speaking countries during the first nine months of 2020, with the trade turnover between the two countries amounting to $341.1 million, the State Customs Committee has reported.

Of the total trade turnover, export of Azerbaijani goods to Spain amounted to $275.9 million, while import to Azerbaijan amounted to $65.1 million. It should be noted that the trade turnover between two countries amounted to $590.1 million during the same period of 2019.

Brazil was Azerbaijan’s second largest trading partner among Spanish- speaking countries during the reporting period, with a trade turnover amounting to $58.6 million.

Thus, export of Azerbaijani goods to Brazil amounted to $4.6 million, while import of goods from Brazil amounted to $54 million. It should be noted that the trade turnover between two countries during the corresponding period last year amounted to $64.3 million.

Likewise, Mexico was Azerbaijan’s third largest trading partner among Spanish-speaking countries, with a turnover worth $41.6 million, during the first nine months of 2020.

Export of Azerbaijani goods to Mexico amounted to $199,120, while import to $41.4 million. It should be noted that trade turnover between two countries amounted to $42.9 million during the period of January-September 2019.

Moreover, these countries are also the three leaders among the Spanish-speaking countries, in terms of Azerbaijan’s import.

Thus, export of Azerbaijan’s goods to Argentina amounted to $3.3 million during the reporting period. It should be noted that import from Argentina amounted to $18.1 million. Thus, the trade turnover between two countries amounted to $21.4 million. Trade turnover between two countries during the same period of 2019 amounted to $15.9 million.

Earlier it was reported that, Russia, Ukraine and Belarus were Azerbaijan’s top trading partners among CIS countries during the period of January-September 2020.

Meanwhile, Italy remained Azerbaijan's main trading partner during the period of January-September 2020, with a trade turnover of $3.4 billion.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $18.4 billion during the period of January-September 2020. The value of export amounted to $10.5 billion or 57.49 percent of the total turnover, while the value of import amounted to $7.8 billion or 42.51 percent. Thus, foreign trade turnover resulted in surplus of $2.7 billion.

