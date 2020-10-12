By Trend

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 12 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Oct. 12 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 31.8325 manat or $18.725 (0.98 percent) and amounted to 3,278.1695 manat or $1,928.335 per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 1.9507 manat or $1.14 (4.74 percent) and amounted to 43.0732 manat ($25.33).

The price of platinum increased by 22.899 manat or $13.47 (1.54 percent) and amounted to 1.509,107 manat (88 cents).

The price of palladium increased by 92.684 manat or $54.52 (2.28 percent) and amounted to 4,163.776 manat ($2,449.28).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 20.349 manat or $11.97 (0.6 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 66.861 manat or $39.33 (4.2 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 2.2726 manat or $1.33 (5 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 274.652 manat or $161.56 (7.1 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 736.151 manat or $433.03 (29 percent), silver grew by 13.2781 manat or $7.81 (44.6 percent), palladium rose by 1,267.6985 manat or 74 cents (43.8 percent) and platinum decreased by 21.8705 manat or $12.865 (1.4 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Oct. 12, 2020 3,278.1695 43.0732 1,509.107 4,163.776 Oct. 9, 2020 3,246.337 41.1225 1,486.208 4,071.092 Sept. 12, 2020 3,298.5185 45.3458 1,575.968 3,889.124 Oct. 12, 2019 2,542.0185 29.7951 1,530.9775 2,896.0775 Change in a day: in man. 31.8325 1.9507 22.899 92.684 in % 0.98 4.74 1.54 2.28 Change in a month in man. -20.349 -2.2726 -66.861 274.652 in % -0.6 -5 -4.2 7.1 Change in a year in man. 736.151 13.2781 -21.8705 1,267.6985 in % 29 44.6 -1.4 43.8

