By Trend

The price of gold went up in Azerbaijan on September 15 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 32.7845 manat or $19.28 (0.99 percent) and amounted to 3,342.2085 manat or $1,966 per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 1.0477 manat or 62 cents (2.3 percent) and amounted to 45.5867 manat ($26.82).

The price of platinum rose by 40.5025 manat or $23.82 (2.54 percent) and amounted to 1,638.205 manat ($939.82).

The price of palladium declined by 9.8005 manat or $5.76 (0.25 percent) and amounted to 3,941.0165 manat ($2,318.24).

In monthly terms, the price of gold went up by 20.7655 manat or $12.21 (0.6 percent) per ounce, silver grew by 0.1708 manat or 10 cents (0.4 percent) per ounce, platinum rose by 10.251 manat or $6.03 (0.6 percent) per ounce, while palladium climbed by 269.8325 manat or $158.72 (7.4 percent).

On annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 795.8635 manat or $468.15 (31.3 percent), silver grew by 15.9297 manat or $9.37 (51.9 percent), platinum rose by 24.225 manat or $14.25 (1.5 percent) and palladium surged by 1,202.1805 manat or $707.16 (43.9 percent).

Precious markets Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Sept.15, 2020 3,342.2085 46.6344 1,638.205 3,941.0165 Sept.14, 2020 3,309.424 45.5867 1,597.7025 3,950.817 Aug.15, 2020 3,321.443 46.4636 1,627.954 3,671.184 Sept.15, 2019 2,546.345 30.7047 1,613.98 2,738.836 Change in a day in man. 32.7845 1.0477 40.5025 -9.8005 % 0.99 2.3 2.54 -0.25 Change in a month in man. 20.7655 0.1708 10.251 269.8325 % 0.6 0.4 0.6 7.4 Change in a year in man. 795.8635 15.9297 24.225 1,202.1805 % 31.3 51.9 1.5 43.9

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept.15)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz