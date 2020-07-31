By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
July 20
|
1.7
|
July 27
|
1.7
|
July 21
|
1.7
|
July 28
|
1.7
|
July 22
|
1.7
|
July 29
|
1.7
|
July 23
|
1.7
|
July 30
|
1.7
|
July 24
|
1.7
|
July 31
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0105 manat (0.5 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9946 manat (down 1.9 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
July 20
|
1.9452
|
July 27
|
1.9898
|
July 21
|
1.9428
|
July 28
|
1.9945
|
July 22
|
1.9615
|
July 29
|
1.9939
|
July 23
|
1.9687
|
July 30
|
2.0003
|
July 24
|
1.9716
|
July 31
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
1.9576
|
Average weekly
|
1.9946
The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0003 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0236 manat (up less than 0.1 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
July 20
|
0.0236
|
July 27
|
0.0237
|
July 21
|
0.0238
|
July 28
|
0.0238
|
July 22
|
0.024
|
July 29
|
0.0234
|
July 23
|
0.0239
|
July 30
|
0.0234
|
July 24
|
0.0238
|
July 31
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
0.0238
|
Average weekly
|
0.0236
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0045 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2461 manat (decline by less than 0.01 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
July 20
|
0.2479
|
July 27
|
0.2483
|
July 21
|
0.2479
|
July 28
|
0.2471
|
July 22
|
0.2488
|
July 29
|
0.2451
|
July 23
|
0.2482
|
July 30
|
0.2438
|
July 24
|
0.2485
|
July 31
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
0.2482
|
Average weekly
|
0.2461
---
