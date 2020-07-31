By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 20 1.7 July 27 1.7 July 21 1.7 July 28 1.7 July 22 1.7 July 29 1.7 July 23 1.7 July 30 1.7 July 24 1.7 July 31 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0105 manat (0.5 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9946 manat (down 1.9 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 20 1.9452 July 27 1.9898 July 21 1.9428 July 28 1.9945 July 22 1.9615 July 29 1.9939 July 23 1.9687 July 30 2.0003 July 24 1.9716 July 31 - Average weekly 1.9576 Average weekly 1.9946

The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0003 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0236 manat (up less than 0.1 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 20 0.0236 July 27 0.0237 July 21 0.0238 July 28 0.0238 July 22 0.024 July 29 0.0234 July 23 0.0239 July 30 0.0234 July 24 0.0238 July 31 - Average weekly 0.0238 Average weekly 0.0236

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0045 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2461 manat (decline by less than 0.01 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate July 20 0.2479 July 27 0.2483 July 21 0.2479 July 28 0.2471 July 22 0.2488 July 29 0.2451 July 23 0.2482 July 30 0.2438 July 24 0.2485 July 31 - Average weekly 0.2482 Average weekly 0.2461

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz