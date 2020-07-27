By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan transported cargoes worth $253,1 by sea in the first half of 2020, local media reported with reference to State Customs Committee.

According to the statement, the volume of transported cargo amounted to 470,800 tons.

Moreover, the cost of 166,500 tons of cargoes exported by sea during the reporting period, amounted to $51.4 million.

Furthermore, the volume of goods imported by this type of transport amounted to more than 302,400 tons and was worth $201.7 million. Products imported by sea amounts to 4.4 percent of total import.

Additionally, in January- May of this year, 19.8 percent of products imported to Azerbaijan were transported by rail, 65.6 percent were carried by road, 10.1 percent by air, and 0.1 percent by pipeline and power lines.

