By Trend

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on July 9 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went up by 28.492 manat or $16.76 (0.93 percent) and amounted to 3,080.0175 manat ($1,811.77) per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 2.8 percent and amounted to 31.9701 manat ($18.81) per ounce.

The price of platinum rose by 21.6835 manat or $12.75 (0.6 percent) and amounted to 1,452.863 manat ($854.63) per ounce.

The price of palladium also rose by 20.57 manat or $12.1(0.6 percent) and amounted to 3,290.1545 manat ($1,935.38).

In monthly terms, the price of gold went up by 194.1315 manat or $114.19 (6.7 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 2.0959 manat or $1.23 (7 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 34.085 manat or $20.05 (2.4 percent) per ounce, while palladium fell by 140.607 manat or $82.71 (4.1 percent)

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 9)

