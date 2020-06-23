Azercell, leading mobile operator, promises new communication opportunities and plenty of entertainment in the first anniversary of its new brand identity.

It was exactly a year ago when Azercell was renewed and started to build “the digital world” together with its subscribers. For the first time in the country, a 360-degree 3D projection was presented at an outstanding event held on June 21, 2019, at Heydar Aliyev Center with the participation of government and business entities, public figures and media representatives. About 300 drones presented a spectacular show for the audience, creating an image of the Azerbaijani flag and map, the previous and the new logo of Azercell in the sky.

Azercell Telecom - the choice of more than 5,000,000 subscribers now, plans to share this holiday together with them. Thus, during this month, the company's subscribers will enjoy new attractive campaigns, free subscriptions to useful and entertaining applications, as well as various games, competitions, contests and valuable digital gifts, which will be held through Azercell's social network channels.

Last year, the country's leading mobile operator Azercell Telecom introduced its new brand identity and new philosophy behind it, promising to prepare Azerbaijan for a new era of connectivity. Making commitment to provide its users with the endless opportunities of the digital world through the new generation of digital solutions, Azercell promised to change people’s lives fundamentally with the help of modern technology. Thus, as a sign of agility and innovative spirit of Azercell that embodies movement and development, creating a link between the past and the future, the new logo represented a new era in the history of the company.

As one of the most important steps towards the digitalization of the society Azercell launched the first 5G pilot network in the country and South Caucasian region in November, 2019. Azercell was the first and fastest to test the 5G network, and also carrying out its technical update, thereby becoming on a par with the most advanced mobile operators in the world.

Azercell introduced “My Cabinet” personal page with an updated features and modern design. For the first time in the country, "Mobile Payment" service was launched on "My Cabinet" app to allow users meet their communications, utilities and other household needs through the application.

Due to the growing demand for digital services through smartphones, during the last year Azercell introduced a wide range of digital services for its subscribers, including ivi, Zvuk, Azercell Kids, Bookmate, NNTV mobile TV, Blue TV and Busuu.

Introducing its social projects now digitally, Azercell also made a major contribution to the promotion of Azerbaijani culture and “2019 – The year of Nasimi” initiative by uploading Imadaddin Nasimi’s literary heritage in 3 languages in the “Bookmate” application in honor of the 650th anniversary of the great poet and philosopher.

Last year, Azercell, known for its active role in protection of children and children's rights, organized special trainings for children, parents and teachers in different regions of the country on "Digital Citizenship and Internet Security" at the initiative of their protection in the digital environment.

The communication opportunities that Azercell aims to make accessible to all have come to the rescue in such a challenging and critical time as a vital social care. Amid the fight against the global threat of COVID-19 pandemic and social lockdown, Azercell provided various support to different groups of people by uploading 50 AZN to the balance of citizens living outside the country from the first days of quarantine, offering free communication with “TƏBİB”, and free customer services for citizens over 65, topping up 50 AZN to the balances of doctors and medical staff struggling against the pandemic, increasing mobile internet balance for teachers working through “Virtual School” portal, communication support for students studying online, discounts for value added services and mobile apps.

Azercell continues to support its subscribers at all times and invites everyone to join the digital holiday.

Don’t miss your gift during Azercell’s digital days!

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology and pilot version of 5G, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

