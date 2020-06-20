By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
June 8
1.7
June 15
-
June 9
1.7
June 16
1.7
June 10
1.7
June 17
1.7
June 11
1.7
June 18
1.7
June 12
1.7
June 19
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.061 manat (0.3 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9192 manat (growth by 0.2 percent).
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
June 8
1.9190
June 15
-
June 9
1.9187
June 16
1.9267
June 10
1.9282
June 17
1.9161
June 11
1.9297
June 18
1.9134
June 12
1.9206
June 19
1.9206
Average weekly
1.9232
Average weekly
1.9192
The official rate of the manat against the ruble rose by 0.0003 manat (1.2 percent).
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0244 manat (up 1.3 percent).
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
June 8
0.0249
June 15
-
June 9
0.0249
June 16
0.0245
June 10
0.0248
June 17
0.0244
June 11
0.0247
June 18
0.0244
June 12
0.0242
June 19
0.0242
Average weekly
0.0247
Average weekly
0.0242
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0012 manat (0.5 percent).
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2485 manat (up 0.8 percent).
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
June 8
0.2513
June 15
-
June 9
0.2508
June 16
0.2491
June 10
0.2505
June 17
0.2487
June 11
0.2508
June 18
0.2482
June 12
0.2487
June 19
02479
Average weekly
0.2504
Average weekly
0.2485
