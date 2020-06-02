By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased exports of tomatoes and chocolate in the period between January and March in 2020.

The country's tomatoes exports increased by 53.3 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of the year, amounting to 32.769 tons, local media reports with reference to State Customs Committee.

Tomatoes ranked first in the list of non-oil export products. The cost of exported tomatoes is estimated at $43.9 million with a 72.5 percent growth.

Russia was the main importer of the Azerbaijani tomato second year in the row, exporting 32.718 tons of product worth $43.8 million in the period between January and March. Tomato exports to Russia increased in quantitative and value terms by 53.6 and 34.1 percent accordingly.

Moreover, during the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported 475.9 tons of chocolate (with 39 percent growth) worth $1.2 million (with 72.9 percent growth).

Out of this, export to Russia amounted to 459.48 tons (3.9 times growth) worth $1.1 million (4.8 times growth).

At the same time, during first quarter of 2020, Azerbaijan imported 4.629 tons of chocolate worth $11.9 million, with increase in quantitative and value terms by 8.3 and 5.2 percent accordingly.

As reported earlier, Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $549 million in January- April 2020, which is 5.8 percent less compared to the same period last year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz