The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on May 22 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went down by 35.632 manat and amounted to 2,934.668 manat per ounce.

The price of silver declined by 1.1765 manat per ounce and amounted to 28.567 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum shrank by 13.353 manat and amounted to 1,411.587 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium dropped by 36.542 manat and amounted to 3,435.768 manat per ounce.

Precious metals May 22, 2020 May 21, 2020 Difference: Gold XAU 2,934.668 2,970.3 -35.632 Silver XAG 28.5677 29.7442 -1.1765 Platinum XPT 1,411.587 1,424.94 -13.353 Palladium XPD 3,435.768 3,472.31 -36.542

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 22)

