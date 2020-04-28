By Trend

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on April 28 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 40.103 manat and amounted to 2,886.549 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.3912 manat and amounted to 25.6243 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 17.961 manat and amounted to 1,293.751 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 203.864 manat and amounted to 3,309.611 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 28, 2020 April 27, 2020 Gold XAU 2,886.549 2,926.652 Silver XAG 25.6243 26.0155 Platinum XPT 1,293.751 1,311.712 Palladium XPD 3,309.611 3,513.475

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on April 28)

