Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 223.9 manat ($131.7) or 8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,556 manat ($1,503) which is 8 percent less than last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
-
|
-
|
March 16
|
2,627.5880
|
March 10
|
2,829.1315
|
March 17
|
2,553.8080
|
March 11
|
2,828.5025
|
March 18
|
2,598.0505
|
March 12
|
2,780.8600
|
March 19
|
2,501.9750
|
March 13
|
2,684.1640
|
March 20
|
2,501.9750
|
Average weekly
|
2,780.6645
|
Average weekly
|
2,556.6793
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 6.3161 manat ($3.7) or 22 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 21.8914 manat ($12.8) which is by 22.4 percent less than last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
-
|
-
|
March 16
|
24.9950
|
March 10
|
28.9853
|
March 17
|
21.9344
|
March 11
|
28.9909
|
March 18
|
21.7830
|
March 12
|
28.1889
|
March 19
|
20.3724
|
March 13
|
26.6648
|
March 20
|
20.3724
|
Average weekly
|
28.2075
|
Average weekly
|
21.8914
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 319.9819 manat ($188.2) or 22 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,132 manat ($665.8).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
-
|
-
|
March 16
|
1,304.8860
|
March 10
|
1,495.3795
|
March 17
|
1,155.6090
|
March 11
|
1,493.1525
|
March 18
|
1,142.2895
|
March 12
|
1,472.4635
|
March 19
|
1,045.9420
|
March 13
|
1,350.6670
|
March 20
|
1,045.9420
|
Average weekly
|
1,452.9156
|
Average weekly
|
1,132.9337
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 1,049.7555 manat ($617) or 27.32 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,792 manat ($2,230).
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
-
|
-
|
March 16
|
3,041.0535
|
March 10
|
4,282.9120
|
March 17
|
2,814.4860
|
March 11
|
4,113.473
|
March 18
|
2,822.3400
|
March 12
|
3,749.7920
|
March 19
|
2,642.7180
|
March 13
|
3,223.4975
|
March 20
|
2,642.7180
|
Average weekly
|
3,842.4186
|
Average weekly
|
2,792.6631
---
