By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 223.9 manat ($131.7) or 8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,556 manat ($1,503) which is 8 percent less than last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold - - March 16 2,627.5880 March 10 2,829.1315 March 17 2,553.8080 March 11 2,828.5025 March 18 2,598.0505 March 12 2,780.8600 March 19 2,501.9750 March 13 2,684.1640 March 20 2,501.9750 Average weekly 2,780.6645 Average weekly 2,556.6793

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 6.3161 manat ($3.7) or 22 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 21.8914 manat ($12.8) which is by 22.4 percent less than last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver - - March 16 24.9950 March 10 28.9853 March 17 21.9344 March 11 28.9909 March 18 21.7830 March 12 28.1889 March 19 20.3724 March 13 26.6648 March 20 20.3724 Average weekly 28.2075 Average weekly 21.8914

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 319.9819 manat ($188.2) or 22 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,132 manat ($665.8).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum - - March 16 1,304.8860 March 10 1,495.3795 March 17 1,155.6090 March 11 1,493.1525 March 18 1,142.2895 March 12 1,472.4635 March 19 1,045.9420 March 13 1,350.6670 March 20 1,045.9420 Average weekly 1,452.9156 Average weekly 1,132.9337

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 1,049.7555 manat ($617) or 27.32 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,792 manat ($2,230).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium - - March 16 3,041.0535 March 10 4,282.9120 March 17 2,814.4860 March 11 4,113.473 March 18 2,822.3400 March 12 3,749.7920 March 19 2,642.7180 March 13 3,223.4975 March 20 2,642.7180 Average weekly 3,842.4186 Average weekly 2,792.6631

